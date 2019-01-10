Police: Man attempted to kidnap 2 children from school in Germantown

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are warning parents and children about an attempted kidnapping suspect who tried to take two young students out of school that he had no relationship with.

Authorities said it happened Tuesday at Mastery Charter John Wister Elementary in Germantown.

The suspect asked to sign out an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl by name.

When asked to provide ID the man refused then left.

Both the parents and children told police they don't recognize the man in the surveillance photos.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

