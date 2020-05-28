Man breaks into California bank to heat up Hot Pocket

SAN DIEGO, Calfornia -- In just about every case of a bank break-in, the responsible parties are typically after money inside.

That was not the case at a San Diego Wells Fargo. A man accused of shattering a window to get in the bank branch wanted to use the microwave.

The man was taken into custody after surveillance cameras showed him breaking in and heating up Hot Pockets to eat.

"Was it worth it?" a reporter on the scene asked the man as he was led to a waiting police cruiser.

"Was it worth it? Yeah, it was worth it," he said. "A Hot Pocket? Hell, yeah."

The man, who told reporters he is homeless, said he ate two of the microwaveable turnovers while inside the bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabankarrestbreak inwells fargocaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car stolen with 1-year-old boy in back seat
Massive fire consumes historic Delco church
Child killed, family members hurt in crash; 1 arrested
Connecticut murder suspect captured in Maryland
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Show More
Showboat owner planning $100M water park in AC
AccuWeather: Tracking Gusty Thunderstorms
Double shooting investigated at Delaware rest stop
Gov. Wolf to allow outdoor dining; professional sports to resume
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
More TOP STORIES News