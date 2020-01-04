Man carries mother down 10 flights to escape Philadelphia senior facility fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire at a Philadelphia senior living facility forced residents to evacuate in the middle of the night.

Firefighters responded to the Brith Sholom House on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue in Wynnefield Heights around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said a fire broke out on the fourth floor and smoke spread to the upper floors.

Resident Shawn Smith, who is his mother's caregiver, told Action News they didn't smell smoke at first.

"And then the hallways on the 10th floor started filling up with smoke. So I grabbed my mother and I threw her over my shoulder and I had to carry her down 10 flights of steps," Smith said.

Smith, who was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz jersey and no shoes, said he acted as quickly as he could.

"It was a scary situation, but I got my mother out. That was all I was concerned about," Smith said.

It took crews 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

One person was treated at the scene.

A cause is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wynnefield heights (philadelphia)fire escapebuilding firefiresenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Audubon deli owner stabbed to death in fight over tip jar
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Easton sinkhole that swallowed SUV takes out excavator
Woman killed in Bucks County blaze
Philly police cruiser collides with SUV, 3 injured
Man shot and killed in Germantown home
Philadelphia to pay $4.15M to man over wrongful conviction
Show More
Cleaning service owner stole sports memorabilia, jewelry: Police
Asbestos in Philly Schools: Suspicious parents confront district officials
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
Apartments, Domino's damaged in Bethlehem fire
Boil water advisory lifted for Limerick Township
More TOP STORIES News