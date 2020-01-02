Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Las Vegas home caught on Ring doorbell camera

Disturbing video recently released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.

Police said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested Thursday morning and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges in connection to the incident that happened in front of a stranger's Las Vegas home on New Year's Day.

Video released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

The man then beats the victim and drags her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

Authorities said this appears to be a domestic incident.
