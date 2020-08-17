Man charged in shooting death at Atlantic City hotel

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- A 22-year-old South Jersey man has been charged in the shooting death of another man at an Atlantic City hotel.

Authorities said Keshawn Faulkner of Atlantic City has been charged with murder, robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. last Wednesday at the Madison Hotel on South Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Atlantic City police officers responded to the hotel and found 25-year-old Wayne Brown on the 11th floor with an apparent gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

Faulkner was taken into custody Sunday and is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
