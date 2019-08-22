Man charged in death of co-worker killed during lunch break

PLAINSBORO, N.J. -- A man has been charged with murder in the death of a co-worker who was killed inside her apartment when she returned home for lunch.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Kenneth Saal also faces a weapons count stemming from the June 10 slaying of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington.

The 30-year-old Lindenwold man was arrested Wednesday at his home, and it wasn't known Thursday if he's retained an attorney.

Police found Byington's body in her Plainsboro apartment after her colleagues became concerned when she didn't return to work at a marketing firm in the Plainsboro area.

A motive for the attack and further details on the slaying have not been disclosed.

Neighbors have said they heard faint screams coming from the apartment on the day Byington was killed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
n.j. newsarrestwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for teen suspect, 7 others in sisters stabbing
Large plume of smoke rises from fire in SW Philly
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia
Ex-Penn prof who killed wife reaches settlement with estate
Man killed in industrial accident in Reading
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Show More
Philadelphia 11th Annual Back 2 School celebration
Google: Thousands passwords still used after data breach
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Police investigate deadly shooting in Frankford
Lower Merion police to dissolve homeless encampment
More TOP STORIES News