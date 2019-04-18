Man charged in death of wife who went missing in 1981

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bucks County authorities say it's an arrest nearly 40 years in the making.Thursday, surrounded by police and press, William Korzon, the man police had also suspected of killing his wife, Gloria, was charged with her murder."I have no idea," Korzon replied when asked by reporters where his wife was following his arraignment.He denied killing her and told reporters she had moved to Florida.Gloria Korzon was legally declared dead in 1997.At a press conference, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that Gloria's body had not been recovered, a challenge in moving forward with the case."We can't just wait and hope that this case will improve, Gloria's family has waited long enough," Weintraub said.Gloria was last seen leaving her job back in 1981. For years police investigated her disappearance, searching the couple's home for clues.At one point Warrington police were digging up the backyard, but only found the remains of a pet dog.An arrest affidavit released Thursday revealed a troubled and turbulent marriage.It also noted that authorities began questioning Korzon about his wife disappearance again in 2018.A year later, when questioned again he reportedly asked: "Did you find the body?".In 1967, shortly after being married, Korzon was arrested for threatening to kill Gloria while they lived in Massachusetts. He received treatment a mental hospital, and even had thyroid surgery to curb his aggression, according to the affidavit.A year later, the couple relocated to the area where for the next 13 years authorities "documented numerous assaults where he threatened to kill Gloria".Korzon was also accused and charged with trying to hire someone to kill the officers investigating his wife's disappearance.In the affidavit, Korzon is also accused of forging his wife' a signature on financial documents, and on a Mother's Day card to make it appear as if she was still alive.Investigators writing Korzon " engaged in a series of actions to lie, conceal and profit from it."In the documents, Korzon admits to beating his wife over the years and in trying to profit from her death.Authorities are still hopeful her body may one day be recovered."Whether that occurs remains to be seen," Weintraub said.Korzon is at the Bucks County Jail being held without bail.