Man charged in fatal attack on Appalachian Trail

EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged in fatal attack on Appalachian Trail, May 13, 2019

ABINGDON, Va. -- Federal authorities said a Massachusetts man has been arrested in an attack on the Appalachian Trail that left one person dead and another severely injured.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release Sunday that James L. Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder and assault.

The Wythe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that two hikers reported a man with a machete was attacking people. The federal release doesn't identify the weapon but describes the attack as a "deadly stabbing."

Authorities say the federal charges against Jordan will be filed officially on Monday and Jordan will have a first appearance in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

It wasn't clear if Jordan has an attorney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
attackmacheteu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large fight breaks out at Norristown church carnival
Emotional Embiid 'can't explain' Game 7 loss
Embiid in tears after heartbreaking loss to Raptors
Doris Day, legendary actress and singer, dies at 97
Police search for suspects in shooting of SEPTA train conductor
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, More Rain Today
Show More
College degree awarded to slain N.J. student Samantha Josephson
Bridge Street ramp to I-95 set to reopen this week
Prosecutors to reopen Assange rape case
Smoky fire burns to 2-alarms in Delco
Penn State professor faces kidnapping charges
More TOP STORIES News