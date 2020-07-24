51-year-old corrections officer charged in fatal shooting at Mt. Laurel, New Jersey office

Mount Laurel Police investigating a shooting at an office building that happened around 1pm in the 15000 block of Midlantic Dr.

Burlington Co Prosecutor’s office says two victims were taken to the hospital, one person is in custody. No danger to the public at this time. @6abc pic.twitter.com/jcrHSQKj1a — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) July 24, 2020

Mount Laurel Police say 1 victim was a patient at the medical facility and 1 was an employee. No word on injuries, they were taken to Cooper. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XTShGnBDwD — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) July 24, 2020

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 51-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting an employee and injuring a patient on Friday inside an office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, according to authorities.Bruce Gomola Jr., of Burlington Township, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.Gomola is employed as a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, investigators said.According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at an office in the 15000 block of Midatlantic Drive after Gomola apparently became upset concerning an appointment for his father.When Patient Services Representative Stephanie Horton attempted to discuss the situation with Gomola, he pulled a .40 caliber handgun and fired one shot into her chest, authorities said.The bullet also struck a patient in the knee.Horton, 44, of Willingboro, was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, investigators said.The patient was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.Mount Laurel police say Gomola surrendered to police as they arrived.