Montgomery County man charged in assault, murder of girlfriend

SKIPPACK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County have charged a man in connection with the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend.Nicholas Forman, 23, of Collegeville has been charged with first- and third-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Harooni, of Gilbertsville.Court documents show the couple's Uber driver took them home early Monday morning from a restaurant where they watched the Super Bowl.That Uber driver told police the couple got into a fight in the backseat over a text message. The driver said the argument continued at Forman's home in the 900 block of Hamilton Road in Perkiomen Township.Police say, hours later, Forman took Harooni's near-lifeless body to Pottstown Hospital in another Uber ride.Harooni was pronounced dead Monday at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck.The Montgomery County Coroner's Office determine the manner of Harooni's death was homicide.Forman was taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Skippack Township on Thursday.Forman has denied the charges, saying Harooni was assaulted by a group of girls outside of his home Monday morning.Police said they also recovered data from a cellphone, including an audio and video recording shortly before midnight Sunday that appeared to show Harooni unresponsive and lying on her back. A man can be heard yelling obscenities during the recording, according to court documents.Pennsylvania State Police and and the Montgomery County's District Attorney's office plan to release new details Friday morning.