Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College

A man has been charged in connection to online threats made to Lafayette College in Easton last May.According to the college's president, Alison Byerly, federal authorities have charged a man in Anchorage, Alaska in connection to the threats in which someone who claimed to be a student pledged their allegiance to Isis and warned of explosive devices planted throughout the campus.No explosives were ever found.Byerly says more authorities will give more details about the suspect sometime next week.