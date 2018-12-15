Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 15, 2018.

EASTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man has been charged in connection to online threats made to Lafayette College in Easton last May.

According to the college's president, Alison Byerly, federal authorities have charged a man in Anchorage, Alaska in connection to the threats in which someone who claimed to be a student pledged their allegiance to Isis and warned of explosive devices planted throughout the campus.

No explosives were ever found.

Byerly says more authorities will give more details about the suspect sometime next week.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newslafayettethreatisiscollegeEaston
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Show More
Tioga-Nicetown shooting leaves man fighting for his life
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City
Del. boy bullied because of Trump name receives medal of courage
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
More News