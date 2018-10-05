Man accused of using paintball gun to shoot N.J. teenage boy

PATERSON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man who allegedly shot a New Jersey teenager about two dozen times with a paintball gun at close range has been charged with aggravated assault.

But it's still not clear what spurred the attack.

Passaic County prosecutors say Edwin Perez is also charged with child endangerment and two weapons offenses. The 21-year-old Paterson man turned himself in Thursday morning and was due to appear in court later in the day.

Authorities say the 14-year-old victim was shot 20 to 25 times at close range Monday night when he answered the door at his family's Paterson home. They say the person surprised the teen, who was hospitalized with severe welts and deep bruising on his arms, legs and torso.

It wasn't known Thursday if Perez has retained an attorney.

