Man, 22, charged with sexually assaulting teen in Wilmington park: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in a Wilmington park, according to police.

Nijir Lee is charged with one county of felony rape, one count of felony robbery, one count of felony possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a deadly weapon, police said.

According to investigators, the assault happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday at Canby Park near Banning Road.

The victim told detectives she was walking in the park when the suspect approached her in the area of Banning Road near St. Elizabeth's High School.

The teen said the suspect continued to walk alongside her. He then displayed a weapon before sexually assaulting her.
