Man charged with burglarizing home of main line model 3 days before her murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a man who they say burglarized the Main Line home of a model just three days before she was murdered.

Andre Melton, 31, was captured during a traffic stop in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Court records identify Melton as the alleged suspect who burglarized Christina Kraft's Ardmore condo on August 19.

Three days later, Kraft was found strangled.

John Welsey Harris has been charged with her murder.

