EMBED >More News Videos Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target store as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 10 on August 20, 2018.

Police say they've arrested the man suspected of groping two girls at the Target in Warrington, Bucks County.The suspect is identified as Scott Raila, of Horsham.He is facing charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.One of the alleged victims is 15.Police say he groped the girls in the store on Easton Road back on August 16th.------