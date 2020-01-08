Man charged with killing West Philly family members deemed incompetent to stand trial

Police say 29-year-old Maurice Louis confessed to shooting and killing his mother, Janet Woodson Holmes, step-father, Leslie Holmes, and two half-brothers, Sy-eed Woodson and Leslie Holmes Jr., in the head with a shotgun. On Tuesday, Louis was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
The murders happened inside the family home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue on October 30.
Philadelphia officers found suspect naked, drinking vodka after allegedly killing 4 family members
Responding officers found Louis in a bedroom drinking a bottle of vodka, with a rifle case nearby.
At the time, relatives told Action News that Louis had been clinically diagnosed with depression.
The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for February 12.