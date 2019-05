EMBED >More News Videos Police say an arrest has been made in the Bethlehem church fire as reported during Action News at 11 on April 26, 2019.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- The man charged with setting two fires at his former Bethlehem church says he did it because he was quote "Mad at God."That statement came following a preliminary hearing Thursday.Police say Wilmer Ortiz Torres held a grudge against Iglesia Pentecostal De Bethlehem for kicking him out of the congregation.He reportedly set the fires, back in April, to retaliate.The first blaze gutted the church's sanctuary.The second one damaged the roof.The Northampton County District Attorney says 43-year-old Torres has some mental health issues.He remains in jail on several charges, including arson.