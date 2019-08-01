Tredyffrin Township man charged with threatening to kill family, 'shoot up' college

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County, Pennsylvania man is behind bars after authorities say he had thoughts of killing his parents and plotted to "shoot up" his former college.

According to investigators, Frank Wang, 20, of Tredyffrin Township told someone he trusted that he had thoughts about killing his parents and plotted to "shoot up" the Haverford College campus where he used to attend.

On July 26, 2019, police learned of the possible threat and immediately began an investigation.

Authorities say they searched Wang's home but found no firearms or weapons. Investigators recovered a cell phone, a computer and several flash drives. He was later arrested.

"As a result of the outstanding cooperation between our department, Haverford College, and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, we were able to arrest and apprehend this defendant and keep our residents safe," said Chief John Viola of the Haverford Township Police Department.

Wang is being charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tredyffrin townshiphaverford townshippennsylvania newsterror threatpennsylvaniathreat
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe Storms with Flooding Downpours Tonight
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Tredyffrin Township man charged with threatening to kill family, 'shoot up' college
2 men convicted of murder in separate cases exonerated this week
Woman stabbed to death inside her NJ mobile home
Stranger finds missing wedding ring thought to be lost for good
Show More
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southwest Philadelphia
US believes Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is dead
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Well-known bait shop in Delaware closed after collapse
More TOP STORIES News