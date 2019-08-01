Tredyffrin Township man charged with threatening to kill family, 'shoot up' college

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County, Pennsylvania man is behind bars after authorities say he had thoughts of killing his parents and plotted to "shoot up" his former college.According to investigators, Frank Wang, 20, of Tredyffrin Township told someone he trusted that he had thoughts about killing his parents and plotted to "shoot up" the Haverford College campus where he used to attend.On July 26, 2019, police learned of the possible threat and immediately began an investigation.Authorities say they searched Wang's home but found no firearms or weapons. Investigators recovered a cell phone, a computer and several flash drives. He was later arrested."As a result of the outstanding cooperation between our department, Haverford College, and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, we were able to arrest and apprehend this defendant and keep our residents safe," said Chief John Viola of the Haverford Township Police Department.Wang is being charged with terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.