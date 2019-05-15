Man charged with toddler's death in Falls Township; arrested in Florida

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4930764" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigation continues into toddler's death in Bucks County. Watch the report from Walter Perez on Action News at 4 p.m. on December 19, 2018.



FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Falls Township man has been charged with the December killing of a toddler in Bucks County.Forty-five-year-old Shawn Robert Felmey was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Melbourne, Florida.Felmey will be extradited to Bucks County where he faces counts of criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children in the killing of a 2-year-old boy found dead December 18 of inflicted head trauma.Authorities were initially called to an apartment at the Commons of Fallsington complex in the unit block of Makefield Road for the report of the boy's death.The Bucks County Coroner ruled the death as a homicide and said the child sustained trauma to the head.Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub also confirmed that the toddler had a twin brother who died when he was just a few months old."His twin brother died at 5-months-old, and that was ruled a SIDS death if you will - a natural unexplained death," Weintraub said. "But just terrible tragedy to strike this family twice."At the time of the toddler's death, Action News was told there were 18 people living in the two bedroom apartment.