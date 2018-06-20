Man charged with torturing dogs in Montco

NARBERTH, Pa. (WPVI) --A man charged with animal abuse in Montgomery County faced a judge Monday.
Patrick Leyseele, 44, was escorted in handcuffs to his preliminary hearing.
Leyseele is charged with torturing two of three dogs and brutally killing one while their owner was out on a walk.
The Yorkshire Terrier that Leyseele allegedly killed was injured so severely that treating doctors thought he had been hit by a car.
Leyseele has pleaded not guilty.
