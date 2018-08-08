Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault in the Germantown section.The attack happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the unit block of East Johnson Street.Investigators say the suspect entered the victim's home armed with a gun.The suspect is described as a black male in his 30's with a thin build, a beard, and multiple tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a gray shirt with "winner" on the front, black pants, and a black hat with a red circle emblem on the front.The man claims to be a landscaper, police say.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, or call 911.------