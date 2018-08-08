Man claiming to be landscaper sought for sex assault in Germantown

EMBED </>More Videos

Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on August 8, 2018.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault in the Germantown section.

The attack happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the unit block of East Johnson Street.

Investigators say the suspect entered the victim's home armed with a gun.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30's with a thin build, a beard, and multiple tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a gray shirt with "winner" on the front, black pants, and a black hat with a red circle emblem on the front.

The man claims to be a landscaper, police say.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, or call 911.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssex assaultNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News