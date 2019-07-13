Man climbs atop blast furnace in Bethlehem, prompting SteelStacks evacuation

The emergency situation that began last night at SteelStacks is ongoing. City of Bethlehem first responders are on site and in charge. The campus remains closed at this time. (1/2) — ArtsQuest (@ArtsQuest) July 13, 2019

The Bethlehem Police Department requests people stay away from the area of @SteelStacks so Emergency personnel can work to safely resolve the situation. There are no updates or additional information to provide at this time. — Bethlehem Police (@BethlehemPolice) July 13, 2019

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities say a man climbed to the top of a blast furnace and refused to come down, prompting evacuation of the Bethelehem SteelStacks arts and entertainment venue.Venue operator ArtsQuest tweeted Saturday that the "emergency situation" that began Friday night was still going on, hours later.The SteelStacks campus remained closed.An outdoor concert had been scheduled but about 1,500 people were evacuated after the man climbed up the furnace shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and perched several hundred feet above the venue.Police released a photo and asked the public's help in identifying the man, who balanced precariously on a single steel beam at Bethlehem Steel Corp..Bethlehem police are asking people stay away from the area of so authorities an safely resolve the situation.----The Associated Press contributed to this report.