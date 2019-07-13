Man climbs to top of blast furnace at Bethlehem SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities are trying to coax a man down who climbed hundreds of feet up an old blast furnace at the Bethlehem SteelStacks.He scaled all the way to the top of the furnace at around 8 p.m. Friday.Officials were forced to cancel a concert that was set to begin at the venue.Guests of a private wedding that was taking place at the ArtsQuest building were also forced to evacuate.Crews are still on scene trying to negotiate with the trespasser.His identity is unknown.