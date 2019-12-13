Man crashes into police car in Wawa parking lot in Bucks County

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are looking for the man who hit a police car and took off.

Plumstead Township police released photos of the suspect on Thursday.

They said he backed his pickup truck into a police car while it was unoccupied in the Wawa parking lot on Easton Road.

If you recognize him, call Plumstead Township police at 215-766-8741.
