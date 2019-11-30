PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot four times in the legs and buttocks in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section, police said.
Police said the shooting happened near North 24th and Clifford streets at about 2 a.m.
The 25-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police are now working to identify the shooter.
Man shot 4 times in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News