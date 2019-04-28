Man critical after being shot 9 times in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a shooting Saturday afternoon in the city's Juniata Park section.
They said gunshots rang out before 1 p.m. along the 1500 block of East Wingohocking Street.
Officers arrived to find a man shot at least nine times across his body.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition.
No word on what sparked the shooting.
