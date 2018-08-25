Man critical after being shot in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left a man fighting for his life.The Action Cam was on the scene at the intersection of North 5th Street and Venango Avenue in North Philadelphia.Police say they were called to that scene just after 3 a.m. Saturday.A 34-year-old man was shot in the thigh.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.So far, police have no motives or suspects in the shooting.------