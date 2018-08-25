Man critical after being shot in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man critical after being shot in North Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 25, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left a man fighting for his life.

The Action Cam was on the scene at the intersection of North 5th Street and Venango Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police say they were called to that scene just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the thigh.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

So far, police have no motives or suspects in the shooting.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Man gets 51 years for crossfire killing of 8-year-old Gabby Hill Carter
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Authorities seize cocaine found hidden in boxes of pineapples at Port of Wilmington
Pope visits Ireland amid new global outrage over sex abuse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
NFL to kickoff the season in Philly next week with festival
3 suspects charged in death of girl, 9, hit by stray bullet in Bridgeton
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Trenton
Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death
Eagles coach, Doug Pederson signs his book for fans
Search for missing endangered woman in Philadelphia
IKEA Conshohocken closed until Sunday due to fire
More News