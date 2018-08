Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the Hunting Park section that left a man in critical condition.It happened around 5:50 p.m. Friday along the 3800 block of North 5th Street.Police say the victim in his 20s to 30s was shot four times, twice in the hip and twice in the arm.He was rushed to Temple Unversity Hospital for care.So far, there is no word about an arrest or motive.------