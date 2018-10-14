Man critical after being stabbed in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A young man is fighting for his life after being stabbed just several blocks from Philadelphia police headquarters.

Police tell Action News the man was stabbed while walking with his girlfriend in the 1000 block of Race Street in Chinatown.

The victim was approached by a group of men at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

During that confrontation, police say a suspect exchanged words with the man, then stabbed him once in the chest.

The victim is critically wounded at Hahnemann Hospital.

The group of men got away, and have not been caught.

Police say they do have surveillance video of the incident.

