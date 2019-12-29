Man critical after police-involved shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer answering a call for a large fight where someone had been shot early Sunday.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. on the 100 block of South Madison Street.

Police said officers were answering a call for a large fight where gunshots had been fired.

Officials said the first officers to arrive at the scene came upon a large number of people actively engaged in an altercation.

The responding officer said another individual already on the ground as well as a blood trail and a man was seen brandishing a black in color handgun.

Police said the officer instructed the man to stop and drop the weapon but the man did not follow the officer's commands and ran.

While on the porch of a nearby home, police said the man brandished the gun and turned toward the officer, who then fired, striking the man.

Police identified the man as Emmanuel Celestino-Mendez, 31, of the 100 block of S. Madison St.

He was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and simple assault by the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

The incident is under investigation by Lehigh County detectives in conjunction with the Allentown Police Department and will be reviewed by the district attorney.
