Man critical after shot while driving in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while driving to his home in the city's Logan section early Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Conlyn Street near 21 Street.

Police said the 35-year-old man was driving to his house when someone opened fire. He was struck in the face and arm.

The man attempted to drive away from the shooter and drove two blocks before coming to a stop at a Dunkin' parking lot off of Wister Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are checking area surveillance cameras for any clues.
