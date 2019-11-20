Man critical after stabbing in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Center City, police said.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on the unit block of South 24th Street.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police are working to get details on a description of the suspect.

So far there is no word on a motive.
