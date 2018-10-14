PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting left a man injured in Frankford Sunday night.
It happened along the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue around 9 p.m.
Investigators say the suspect approached the 31-year-old victim at a bus stop.
According to police, words were exchanged which then escalated into the suspect shooting the man multiple times.
The victim is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
