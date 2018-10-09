Man critical following shooting in Fern Rock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the city's Fern Rock section Tuesday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Grange Avenue.

Police said someone opened fire, hitting a 28-year-old man twice in the right arm, once in the chest and once in his right leg.

The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Investigators said they have an idea of who they are looking for because 'the shooter is a known doer.'

There have been no weapons recovered and there is no word on a motive for the shooting.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violenceshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens into a Category 3
AccuWeather: Watching local impact from Michael
Police: Girl, 6, shoots self in foot
Abington women shot to death sitting in car
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
NY limo driver was given unsafe vehicle to drive, family says
DA: No charges in death of man shot by Philadelphia police in home
Crews prepare to return to the storm zone
Show More
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Video of little girls' swim strut goes viral
Study: Parents only get 32 minutes of 'me time' per day
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Philadelphia firefighter of the year named
More News