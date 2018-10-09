Man critical following shooting in Fern Rock

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the city's Fern Rock section Tuesday.It happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Grange Avenue.Police said someone opened fire, hitting a 28-year-old man twice in the right arm, once in the chest and once in his right leg.The man was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is in critical condition.Investigators said they have an idea of who they are looking for because 'the shooter is a known doer.'There have been no weapons recovered and there is no word on a motive for the shooting.------