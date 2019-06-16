Man critical following shooting on South Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot on South Street overnight.
Police say it happened after a confrontation between two groups of men.
The Action Cam was on the scene on the 900 block of South Street.
Police say the confrontation started around 3 a.m. Sunday when witnesses say a man groped a woman.
According to police, the suspected groper walked away heading down 9th Street, then turned around and fired repeatedly at a 26-year-old man.
Officers say the victim was shot at least 10 times.
He was critically injured and is in surgery at this hour.
So far, there are no arrests.
