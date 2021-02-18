drive by shooting

Man standing outside 7-Eleven critically injured in drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. Thursday on the 2900 block of South 70th Street.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest while standing in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

The shots came from a passing SUV, investigators said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are checking nearby surveillance cameras to see if they recorded the shooting.
