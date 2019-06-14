Man critically injured in Kensington drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.
It happened on North Swanson Street near Somerset Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police said a 37-year-old man was sitting in front of his home when two suspects opened fire from inside a dark-colored vehicle.
The victim was shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
