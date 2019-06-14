Man critically injured in Kensington drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It happened on North Swanson Street near Somerset Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a 37-year-old man was sitting in front of his home when two suspects opened fire from inside a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, NWS confirms
Police investigate reported abduction in Upper Merion
Black bear captured after being on the run for 5 days
N.J. mother arrested in death of 18-month-old son
Villanova celebrates Kyle Lowry's NBA Championship victory
Man accused of slashing 19 vehicles in Philadelphia
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
Show More
King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Gusty Winds Today
Weekend Happenings - Father's Day Weekend
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
More TOP STORIES News