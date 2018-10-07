Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --An overnight shooting at an after-hours club in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia has left one man critically wounded.
The Action Cam was at the scene on the 3600 block of North Lawrence Street.
Police say someone opened fire inside the club early Sunday morning.
The 26-year-old victim was wounded several times in the arm and leg.
The victim's girlfriend drove him to Temple University Hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
