Man critically wounded in Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A double shooting left a man critically wounded in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

Investigators say officers on patrol heard gunshots and found a homeless man shot twice.

They rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, a 20-year-old man arrived at the hospital saying he had been shot in the foot near the same scene.

Police are checking area surveillance cameras for clues.

