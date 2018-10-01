A double shooting left a man critically wounded in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.Investigators say officers on patrol heard gunshots and found a homeless man shot twice.They rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.A short time later, a 20-year-old man arrived at the hospital saying he had been shot in the foot near the same scene.Police are checking area surveillance cameras for clues.------