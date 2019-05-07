Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 700 block of Union Street.A 28-year-old man told police he was walking down the street when a dark-colored car drove by and someone opened fire.The man was hit in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.Detectives are combing through surveillance cameras, looking for more information.