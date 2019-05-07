drive by shooting

Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Man critical following drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 700 block of Union Street.

A 28-year-old man told police he was walking down the street when a dark-colored car drove by and someone opened fire.

The man was hit in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Detectives are combing through surveillance cameras, looking for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiaphiladelphia newsphilly newsgun violencedrive by shootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Grandfather gunned down in front of children on Easter Sunday
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Woman killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at McDonald's drive-thru
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia's Zahav named best restaurant in US
Video shows Pa. lawmaker confronting woman outside Planned Parenthood facility
Police use victim's smartphone to track down alleged carjacker
Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in NJ
Police: Man running with rock, damaging cars shot by Philly resident
Muslim American Society investigating 'disturbing' video
Show More
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today
Police: 21-year-old Michigan college student stole food truck
Upper Darby athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News