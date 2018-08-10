Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville, New Jersey

Man killed after being shot near middle school in Millville. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 10, 2018.

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a parking lot near Lakeside Middle School in Millville.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday along the unit block of North Sharp Street.

Police were responding to a report of shots fired. They arrived to find the victim with a life-threatening wound.

That person was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He later was pronounced dead.

Sources also say there was a report of an altercation involving a neighboring law enforcement agency.

It's not clear on who shot the victim.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
