Man dead after being stabbed in North Philadelphia apartment building

A man is dead after being stabbed in the chest inside an apartment building in North Philadelphia.Police say they have two key clues as they search for the suspect right now.The 35-year-old victim staggered outside the apartment, and died at Hahnemann Hospital.This all happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 7th Street.Police tell us they have surveillance video from that scene, and the knife the suspect used in the attack.