Man dead after being stabbed in North Philadelphia apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

Man dead after being stabbed in North Philadelphia apartment building. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 18, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is dead after being stabbed in the chest inside an apartment building in North Philadelphia.

Police say they have two key clues as they search for the suspect right now.

The 35-year-old victim staggered outside the apartment, and died at Hahnemann Hospital.

This all happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 7th Street.

Police tell us they have surveillance video from that scene, and the knife the suspect used in the attack.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Northbound lanes of Northeast extension shutdown due to accident
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Police search for serial battery thief
Man shot and killed while sitting in his truck in Feltonville
Man shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia
2 injured in double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Firefighters battle Ocean County house fire
Show More
House partially collapses in North Philadelphia
Laurel House in Montco. offers help for domestic violence victims
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Young man shot dead in Juniata Park
More News