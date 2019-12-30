Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 41st and Girard in the Parkside section.Investigators say the driver of a white sedan sped off from the scene.The suspect's vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Girard Avenue to the southbound lanes of 40th Street.The victim, who has been identified as a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital but later died.His name has not been released.