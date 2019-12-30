Man dead after hit-and-run in Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 41st and Girard in the Parkside section.

Investigators say the driver of a white sedan sped off from the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Girard Avenue to the southbound lanes of 40th Street.

The victim, who has been identified as a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital but later died.

His name has not been released.
