Man dead after shooting in Glenside

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cheltenham police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. along the 400 block of West Glenside Avenue.

Police said officers arrived to find a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said an sutopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

There is no word on what caused the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.
