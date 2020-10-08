Philadelphia police report shots fired at officers during foot chase in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police report that shots were fired at officers during a foot chase in the city's Germantown section early Thursday.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Germantown Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street.

Officials said they were in pursuit of a man who had shot and killed a woman in a nearby home.

Investigators said police were chasing the man from the area of Chelten Avenue and Greene Street when he opened fire.

According to officials, the suspect was shot by police officers. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

