PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found dead near the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday morning following an assault, police said.According to police, a 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 100 block of N 13th Street at about 7:30 a.m.Medics also responded and the man was pronounced dead shortly after.A pipe was recovered from the scene, police said.No arrests have been made.The Pennsylvania Convention Center is currently being used as a FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccination site The site vaccinates up to 6,000 residents each day. The clinic opens at 8 a.m.