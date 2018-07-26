Man detonates small explosive device near US embassy in Beijing

An explosion near the US embassy in Beijing appears to have injured only the alleged bomber, officials said.The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time in a public space off the southeast corner of the compound, according to a statement from a spokesperson at the U.S. embassy obtained by ABC News."There was one individual who detonated a bomb," the spokesperson said. "Other than the bomber, there were no injuries. The local police responded."A 26-year-old man from Inner Mongolia detonated what authorities are calling "a firecracker device," the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau wrote on its official Weibo account.The suspect was identified as having the last name Jiang. He's being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.The U.S. embassy building was not damaged, the spokesperson said.