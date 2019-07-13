u.s. & world

Man dies after attacking immigration jail in Washington, police say

TACOMA, Wash. -- Authorities in western Washington say a man armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at buildings and vehicles at an immigration jail has died after police arrived and shots were fired.

The Tacoma Police Department in a news release says officers responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants.

Police say a vehicle caught fire and that the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.

Authorities say police arrived and called out to the man, and shots were fired. The man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Four Tacoma police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Floating fire ants clump into 'rafts' in Barry floodwaters
Octopus emerges from shell, surprising fisherman in Japan
Barry wave hammers deputy's boat, shattering window: VIDEO
Couple ties the knot as Barry approaches Gulf Coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Married couple attacked inside their Spring Garden apartment
2 dogs found dead on side of road
Man arrested after climbing Bethlehem SteelStacks
80-year-old Pa. man wanted in wife's death arrested in Colorado
Court: Man's legal crusade against TGI Fridays can proceed
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
Show More
Temple teams with N.J. company to divert 150K pound of food waste
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Flames shoot up from manhole in Old City
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
AccuWeather: Clear, Warm Night
More TOP STORIES News