Man dies after being shot in head in Holmesburg, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday night in the city's Holmesburg section.

It happened on the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue around 9:27 p.m.



Police say a man roughly 25 to 30 years old was shot once in the back of the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.



Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
