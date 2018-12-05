Man dies after being shot in the face in West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Kensington Wednesday night.

It happened on the 2900 block of North Howard Street around 7:15 p.m.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived to find a 31-year-old man down in the street. The man had been shot multiple times in the face and the legs.

Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.

There has been no weapon recovered.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

